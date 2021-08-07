Wildfires tearing through North Macedonia
Firefighters from throughout Macedonia, aided by colleagues from nearby countries, are battling a wildfire that has destroyed more than 7,000 acres of land.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening and met with her husband on Thursday, days after refusing national team orders to fly home amid concerns for her safety.Driving the news: The 24-year-old Olympian received a humanitarian visa from Poland after deciding to defect from her home country when she received a phone call from her grandmother telling her not to return, Reuters reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
One brave commuter jumped onto the tracks to save the wheelchair user from an incoming downtown 6 train at Union Square station in Manhattan.
The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.
This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst
Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting trucking, transportation and weather. This week features a Colorado highway washed out by a major mudslide, a trucker who misjudged floodwaters, a wildfire that leveled a California town and more. Mudslide Mayhem Late last week, multiple rounds of heavy rain drenched western Colorado. Major damage hit Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Canyon the hardest as mudslides ensued, washing out portions of Interstate
“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”
Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.
The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.