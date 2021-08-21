The Wildfire spark comes too late in 44-24 defeat

Aug. 21—It was a cold and wet evening at the Farmers Union Insurance Sport Complex in Mott,

but the occasion had everyone fired up as the Mott-Regent/New England Wildfirs began their season with a non-region game against the Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter Imperials. It was a fiercely contested game between the two, but the Region 5 team was too much for the home side, with the final result 44-24 in favor of the Imperials.

The Wildfire received the opening kickoff, but it would be the Imperials to strike first with a 33-yard touchdown run from Colin Lindenberg. The away side would hold a 6-0 lead into the second quarter until the Wildfire's Nathan Kaufman took the lead with a touchdown of his own and a two-point conversion to make it 8-6.

The Imperials kept their poise and struck again, grabbing two more touchdowns before the end of the first half, taking a 20-8 lead.

Mott-Regent/New England held possession in the final minutes of the second quarter and had a chance to cut into the deficit, driving all the way to the red zone with a big run by Kaufman, a short pass to Matt Huether and a QB run by Cole Manolovitz. They would be forced into a fourth down, but Napoleon would sack Manolovitz on the play and the Imperials take a knee to waste the last few seconds of the half.

Kaufman played a part in all three touchdowns for the Wildfire. In the third, he had a 22-yard touchdown pass to the quarterback Manolovitz, and would run for another in the fourth.

Imperials quarterback Tucker Schneider proved to be a dual-threat with a 36 yard touchdown run paired with a 24-yard touchdown pass, both in the third quarter.

Despite heavy efforts in the second half, the home team were unable to cut the deficit and would continue to fall further behind. The Imperials had twice as many points going into the fourth and would finish them off with two more touchdowns in the final quarter to go home in good fashion.

Mott-Regent-New England's next game will be another at home, non-region match-up against the South Border Mustangs, this time taking place in New England.