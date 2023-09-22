Wildfire Smoke Shrouds San Francisco Amid Air Quality Alert

Wildfire smoke shrouded parts of California’s Bay Area on Thursday, September 21, prompting air quality alerts in the region.

According to local media, the smoke was caused by multiple active wildfires burning further north in the state and in Oregon.

Footage captured by Jeffrey Baker shows hazy skies in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Smoke would begin to diminish in the area on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Jeffrey Baker via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]