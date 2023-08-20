Wildfire Forces Partial Closure of Washington State Highway

A major interstate highway in eastern Washington state remained partially closed to the public on Saturday, August 19, as a deadly wildfire burned in the area.

Footage posted by the Department of Transportation shows smoke and flames billowing from the Gray fire on Interstate 90 on Saturday afternoon.

The fire forced had burned 9,500 acres and was zero percent contained as of Saturday morning. At least 185 structures had been lost, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, air quality had “taken a nosedive” in the region on Saturday due to wildfire smoke. Credit: WSDOT East via Storyful