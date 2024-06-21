Wildfire evacuation disrupts Ruidoso Downs horse racing season

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The ongoing wildfire emergency in Ruidoso has forced the evacuation of over a thousand horses, significantly impacting the summer horse racing season at Ruidoso Downs.

Many horses have been moved as a result of the situation, including to facilities in San Angelo, Texas, including those that are owned by Lip Chip CEO Brad Bolen. Bolen’s facility has taken in a large number of horses, thus planning is necessary to ensure that workers and animals are accommodated during this unexpected relocation.

“It’s been crazy,” remarked Brad Bolen. “Everyone has been incredibly supportive. Coordinating care for these horses and managing the logistics with our team has been a monumental task.”

The evacuation has disrupted preparations for some of quarter horse racing’s premier events, traditionally held at Ruidoso Downs during the summer.

Efforts are underway to manage the situation, with Bolen expressing gratitude for the community’s support in providing housing and assistance to the impact on those affected.

