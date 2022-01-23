Wildest stats from 49ers' thrilling NFC playoff win over Packers

Wildest stats from 49ers' thrilling playoff win over Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On a night where the temperatures felt close to below freezing for the roughly 80,000 fans at Lambeau Field, there were a number of unbelievable stats from the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional-round playoff game.

The 49ers got the win despite not registering a single offensive touchdown, with the lone non-field goal score coming on a blocked punt by Jordan Willis, which was recovered by Talanoa Hufanga and taken into the end zone.

San Francisco is the fourth team since 2000 to win a playoff game without scoring an offensive touchdown, per ESPN Stats and Info.

While that Pittsburgh Steelers team from 2016 fell in the AFC Championship Game, the other two teams to have done what the 49ers did Saturday night have gone on to appear in the Super Bowl.

Overall, the 49ers have just two offensive touchdowns through their first two playoff games, and as ESPN's Bill Barnwell points out, the last team to do that brought a Lombardi Trophy home at the end of the season.

The 49ers not only blocked a punt that led to the team's only touchdown, but also knocked down a field goal attempt at the end of the first half that would have given Green Bay a 10-0 lead after two quarters.

NFL Media's Rich Eisen shared that the NFL research team found just two other playoff games in which a team both blocked a punt and a kick, with the 49ers being the first team to do so this century.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers previously was 41-0 when his defense gave up 14 or fewer points before Saturday night's game according to Joe Kipp of Packers Wire. Green Bay also now is the winningest team over a three-year stretch to not take home a Super Bowl.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense struggled through the frigid weather, as the veteran was just 11-for-19 passing with 131 yards. However, Garoppolo improved to 9-2 in games where he hasn't found the end zone, and now is 3-0 in such playoff games per StatMuse.

It might have come in an unconventional fashion, but the 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game regardless.

Based on the numbers above, it might be some time before we see a playoff game quite as wild as what went down at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

