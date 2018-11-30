Wilder vs Fury undercard: Los Angeles fight night information, including Joe Joyce vs Joe Hanks

British heavyweight Joe Joyce, right, returns to the ring this weekend - Getty Images Europe

Deontay Wilder takes on Tyson Fury in Los Angeles this weekend in a huge heavyweight fight.

All eyes will be on the Staple Center, in downtown LA, to see whether Fury can cap his return to the big stage with victory against home favourite Wilder.

Speaking ahead of fight week, Fury said he is particularly motivated to win on Wilder's home turf.

"I'm hoping it is going to be the biggest fight of my life, that's what I'm preparing for. If it is anything less it will be easy for me," he said.

"I'm happy it is here. It gets me on the road again and I've become a road warrior.

"We could have had this at Old Trafford and sold 75,000 tickets. I think it doesn't really matter where the fight is going to be, the outcome is going to be the same.

"If you are good enough you win, if not you are going to lose. It makes it all the more sweeter when I win in someone else's backyard."

Wilder vs Fury tops the bill in LA, but there are several other fights on the card. Find out more below:

What time does the undercard begin?

It will all begin at around 2am GMT, or 9pm EST.

Which fights are taking place on the night?

Wilder's fight with Fury is likely to begin at around 5am GMT, 2am EST or 9pm local time. Here are the other bouts that feature:

Heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury

Super welterweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Wellborn

Heavyweight

Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman

Heavyweight

Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks

Light heavyweight title

Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk