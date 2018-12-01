Wilder vs Fury undercard: Los Angeles fight night information, including Joe Joyce vs Joe Hanks

British heavyweight Joe Joyce, right, returns to the ring this weekend - Getty Images Europe

Deontay Wilder takes on Tyson Fury in Los Angeles this weekend in a huge heavyweight fight.

All eyes will be on the Staple Center, in downtown LA, to see whether Fury can cap his return to the big stage with victory against home favourite Wilder.

Speaking ahead of fight week, Fury said he is particularly motivated to win on Wilder's home turf.

"I'm hoping it is going to be the biggest fight of my life, that's what I'm preparing for. If it is anything less it will be easy for me," he said.

"I'm happy it is here. It gets me on the road again and I've become a road warrior.

"We could have had this at Old Trafford and sold 75,000 tickets. I think it doesn't really matter where the fight is going to be, the outcome is going to be the same.

"If you are good enough you win, if not you are going to lose. It makes it all the more sweeter when I win in someone else's backyard."

Wilder vs Fury tops the bill in LA, but there are several other fights on the card. Find out more below:

What time does the undercard begin?

It will all begin at around 2am GMT, or 9pm EST.

Which fights are taking place on the night?

Wilder's fight with Fury is likely to begin at around 5am GMT, 2am EST or 9pm local time. Here are the other bouts that feature:

Heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury

Super welterweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Wellborn

Heavyweight

Luis Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman

Heavyweight

Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks

Light heavyweight title

Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Joe Joyce fight preview

Britain's Joe Joyce is targeting a seventh successive knockout victory on the undercard of Tyson Fury's fight with Deontay Wilder in an attempt to further his reputation as one of the world's most promising heavyweights.

The 33-year-old, a silver medallist at Rio 2016, is being fast-tracked towards world-level through an unusually challenging standard of matchmaking that surpasses the route taken by either main-event fighter and even Anthony Joshua, who won gold four years before him.

Working under the respected trainer Abel Sanchez and influential manager Al Haymon in the United States he is expected to continue his fast progress, which will likely lead to him coming into contention to fight one of the division's champions.

His fight with New Jersey's Joe Hanks, 35 and an experienced professional, also continues the British-versus-American theme of Saturday's bill in Los Angeles. Discussing his most significant professional stage to date, Joyce said: "The streak's going to continue. I guarantee it'll be exciting.

"I'm excited to be here on such a massive card. The whole world is watching a treat, on such a big event. Stay tuned and watch me start off the show on Saturday night.

"It's a fantastic opportunity. I have to show everyone my skills. I'm excited to lace the gloves on and get the party started."

Hanks' only two defeats have come against established opposition, but he similarly senses an opportunity to enhance his reputation against a fighter so widely expected to succeed.

"It's a great time to be a heavyweight, and I'm ready to put my name in that hat and do something special, so I'm ready," he said. "Being the 'underdog' doesn't really mean much to me. I'm from a place where all of us are underdogs."

