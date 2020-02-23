Wilder vs Fury result: Mike Tyson celebrates jubilantly after heavyweight rematch ends in stoppage

REUTERS

Mike Tyson was seen celebrating in jubilant fashion after Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to become WBC heavyweight champion.

Fury stopped Wilder inside seven rounds after previously revealing he would not leave the result up to the judges to decide the winner.

The Gypsy King was the aggressor from the moment the first bell rang and made victory look easy, knocking Wilder down twice along the way.

The man nicknamed Iron Mike did not hide the fact that he wanted Fury to emerge victorious from the bout, having spent time with the British heavyweight who was named after him.

Tyson was introduced to the crowd alongside heavyweight legends Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis before the main event began.

Wilder was gracious in defeat.

This is amazing 😆@MikeTyson going wild after Tyson Fury’s stoppage win against Deontay Wilder 🙌 #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/pbxC4jJ2yi — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 23, 2020

My side threw in the towel, I was ready to go out on my shield,” Wilder said.

“I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight. I make no excuse, I wish my corner let me go out on my shield. No excuses, I will come back and be stronger.

“Even the greatest lose, that’s part of it. You take it for what it is. I had a lot of complications, we’ll come back even stronger. This is what heavyweight boxing is all about.

