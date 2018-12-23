Wilder shuts down Joshua's hopes of April bout

Deontay Wilder has his heart set on a rematch with Tyson Fury and said it would be "dumb" to fight Anthony Joshua before settling that rivalry.

Wilder and Fury battled to a controversial draw earlier this month and the clamour for a second bout between the pair looks set to further frustrate Joshua's ambition to unify the heavyweight division.

After watching Dillian Whyte knock out Dereck Chisora in London on Saturday, Joshua clambered onto the ring apron to tell the former that he would be in pole position for a fight if a deal with Wilder or Fury was not possible.

Whyte reacted angrily to being placed third in the queue and fans at the O2 Arena also showed their displeasure.

Wilder revelled in boos directed at Joshua - who has Wembley booked for April 13 - and warned the WBA, IBF and WBO champion that there was no chance he could be tempted into the ring before he faces off against Fury for a second time.

"I heard they were booing the s*** out of Joshua," Wilder told FightHype.com. "I got some texts or whatever saying the whole entire arena was booing him.

"Right now, it's all about enjoying the holidays, coming into the new year, enjoying the new year, then getting back at it.

"So stay tuned. It's an exciting time for boxing and for boxing fans.

"I'm going with Tyson Fury. For sure. We've got to do the rematch. It gotta come right back. It was a controversial fight and when it's like that you've got to come back.

"There can't be no draws. There's a winner and a loser.

"I've been travelling non-stop since that fight, and you gotta have the rematch because people are continually talking about it.

"All over the world they're just talking, talking, talking. So it'd be dumb to just fight somebody else while you've already got a fight everyone is talking about. That'd be stupid.

"The heavyweight division is lit. So we've got to keep it flaming up, keep adding that log to it to keep it lit."