Wilder 'needed that result' to give Blades 'glimmer of hope'

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Luton Town and Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road

Former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly believes Sheffield United's 3-1 win over Luton Town might still be too little too late in terms of their survival hopes, with the Blades still sitting rock bottom in the Premier League on 13 points.

"Those three points are huge for Sheffield United. Again, I don't think it will be enough to save them but I think it really does put Luton's chance of survival on the brink," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Sheffield United, at home, are the team that they [Luton Town] have to be picking up points against."

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards added: "If you're going to go down, you don't want to go down with the sense of inevitability from this point in the year. You don't want to be playing out the last three or four months of the season thinking, 'right we're done, we're finished'.

"That result today will just give them a glimmer of hope that they can stay up. Chris Wilder needed it. We sort of associate Wilder's Sheffield United team as the great team that he took into the Premier League and kept up with fight, spirit and determination.

"Dare I say it, that team had that little bit of 'Yorkshire grit' and I think they showed that against Luton."

