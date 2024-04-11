Wilder on Brentford, Toney and Blades being 'unbeaten in one'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media before his side face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Defender Jack Robinson will be "given every chance to be involved" after rolling his ankle against Chelsea.

Revisiting last weekend's draw against Chelsea, Wilder said he was not "a massive fan of Sunday games" as he feels the atmosphere and feel around Sunday games are different to a Saturday afternoon or a night match - but he thought the atmosphere was excellent on that occasion.

He joked the club are "on a roll - were unbeaten in one". Wilder said he has been happy with performances but "would have liked to have seen them earlier and been more consistent with it". He also praised the players' attitudes in recent games and said a similar type of performance will be needed to get a result against Brentford.

On the Bees, Wilder said: "I've been incredibly impressed with Thomas [Frank], we've known him since the Championship days, we were battling it out for a couple of seasons with them and I'm delighted that they've got their rewards."

Ivan Toney played under Wilder at Northampton and Wilder said "you could see what he had in his locker. It's taken quite a while for that all to be put together." Wilder added that to stop Toney scoring on Saturday, his defenders and team "need to have a good day".