Wilde leads Cowgirls at MW championships

Apr. 17—The University of Wyoming women's golf team wrapped up the second day of competition at the Mountain West championships Wednesday at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

The Cowgirls are tied for eighth place at 602 (plus-26) going into the final day of action.

"Our ball striking wasn't as consistent today, and we scrambled a little more," UW coach Josey Stender said. "We are still tightly grouped going into the last day. We need to make more birdies, and that is the difference in the field. We have to take advantage of our length off the tee.

"The great thing about this group is we have a team that anyone can step up. It is a good reminder at how competitive we are, and if we get on the same page, we can have a good finish."

The Cowgirls were led by Kyla Wilde with her second-straight 73 (plus-1) for a two-round score of 146 (plus-2). She recorded four birdies for the day, including three on the first nine holes, to sit in a tie for 14th.

"Kyla is getting a lot out of her game to score and be competitive," Sender said.

Morgan Ryan added a 75 (plus-3) Wednesday and is tied with Jaden Gonzalez for 30th place with a two-round score of 151 (plus-7). Gonzalez added a 79 (plus-7) in the second round. Sophie Spiva added a 76 (plus-4) for a two-round score of 155 (plus-9) and is in 39th place. Tomine Bjerkelo scored a 78 (plus-6) and is tied for 42nd at 157 (plus-13).

San Jose State leads the team standings with a score of 568 (minus-8). UNLV is in second at 577 (plus-1), followed by New Mexico at 578 (plus-2). Lauren Lehigh of New Mexico leads the field at five-under.

The final round of action starts Thursday morning and can be seen live on the MW championships website.