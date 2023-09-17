Wildcats run away from Big Green

Sep. 17—DURHAM — The outcome was very much in doubt when the Dartmouth College football team reduced its deficit to three points on a Q Jones touchdown run four seconds into the fourth quarter Saturday night, but the game's key moment took place on the ensuing possession.

On a third-and-four play from the Dartmouth 31-yard line, University of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer kept the ball on a zone read and found enough room around left end to race into the end zone. The TD, plus Nick Mazzie's PAT, handed the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 12:16 to play in a game where offense didn't come easy for either team.

Running back Dylan Laube, who served as a de facto decoy on Brosmer's touchdown run, added a 2-yard TD run with 7:47 left that helped UNH pull away for a 24-7 victory.

"It's an inside zone play," Laube explained. "He's reading the defensive end. If the defensive end spills down to me he's just going to pull it and run it, and I think the way they were playing the run game I feel like they were spilling a lot and trying to contain the run game and Max made an awesome play.

"I think the MVP of the game was definitely the defensive side," Laube continued. "They picked us up every single drive. We'd get stopped, (the Dartmouth offense would make) a crazy play and (the defense) would make a pick or something. They kind of caused us to think, 'OK, we have to get their back now.' We kinda wanted to respond like, 'Hey, we score here the game's over.'"

After Brosmer's TD, Dartmouth (0-1) not only trailed by 10, but was heading into a strong wind that made throwing and kicking the football difficult all game. Example: UNH had a 6-yard punt into the wind in the first quarter.

UNH (2-1) was limited to 67 yards passing on 11 completions. Dartmouth passed for 195 yards, but 69 of those came on a pass from quarterback Dylan Cadwallader to Paxton Scott (10 receptions for 153 yards) when the Big Green was going with the wind in the third quarter.

"For them to cut it to three and then to be able to extend the lead was huge for us," UNH coach Rick Santos said. "In a perfect world we would have been up a little more, taking the wind in the third and trying to put them away, but with it only being a 10-point game or whatever it was, we felt like we needed to have that wind in the fourth quarter and ultimately I think that was the right kind of play for us."

No doubt it was difficult for the Dartmouth defense to not take the bait when Brosmer faked the handoff to Laube before his TD run. Laube rushed for 180 yards on 33 carries, and caught six passes for 31 yards.

"You have to be able to finish and close some of these situations to give yourself an opportunity at the end of the game," Dartmouth interim head coach Sammy McCorkle said.

"I thought our guys did a heck of a job being disciplined the majority of the time. When you play a good team like that and you play against a very good running back, one of the better running backs we will see all year, if one guys is out of place it will cost you."

Laube also opened the scoring when he caught a 4-yard TD pass from Brosmer in the second quarter.

"He's a very good player," Dartmouth safety Quinten Arello said when he was asked about Laube in the postgame press conference. "He's definitely going to have a shot in the (NFL) someday. Well-rounded player. Has the speed that you don't often see. It's pretty special."

Earlier in the week Santos said the ground game would likely be the key factor in Saturday's game because of the weather, and he was right. Although Dartmouth had a 314-274 edge in total offense, the Wildcats had a 207-119 advantage in rushing yards. UNH averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

"I think the MVP of our offense was the offensive line," Santos said. "I think there were a lot of times we were going into the wind and we attempted to throw the last couple series and we simply weren't able to do that. I think those guys came to the sideline and said, 'Put it on our back. We're going to lead us to victory.' Certainly have to give credit to the big guys up front."

