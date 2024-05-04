Wildcats to take on police and fire departments

May 4—Lockport's finest will be playing a no-tackle flag football game versus the Wildcats on May 11 at Emmett Belknap.

Wildcats owner and head coach Roland Davis said that his players are ready, but he wouldn't underestimate both the police officers and firefighters who have signed up against them in a 7-on-7 competition.

"(Team Captain) Will Diebel is part of the Wildcats," Davis said. "He was starting safety, but gave it up because of the job. If they have guys like Will, we might have to worry."

Still, while Lockport Police Department and Lockport Fire Department members may be just as athletic, Davis said his players were more immersed in the game's mindset.

Officer Miguel Bermudez, who organized the game at the LPD, said he wouldn't be at the contest but was confident in Diebel's team.

"I'm confident in team captain Officer Diebel," he said. "I think they'll be able to overcome."

The game was organized last month after a spate of bad weather had the Wildcats pulling out of a D.C. game against the Seahawks.

"We just didn't feel prepared," Davis said, but also said when doors close, opportunities open up.

The price of admission pre-sale is $8 and $10 at the door. The gates open at 2 p.m. and kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Bermudez said that proceeds from the game would go to the youth summer recreation program and if it was a hit this year, there would be a rematch and he would clear his calendar for it.

Pre-sale tickets can be bought from Paula Travis at the mayor's office. Call 1-716-439-6665.