In Wildcats, Penn State finds a different kind of challenge

Sep. 30—Now, it's time for something completely different.

After back-to-back weekends of mile-marking moments and grudge matches of sorts, No. 6 Penn State will try to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 games Saturday as heavy favorites on the road at Northwestern, a program in flux after a tumultuous offseason that still found some surprising early footing at home.

The first two weekends of Big Ten competition for the Nittany Lions only emboldened their Big Ten title hopes, against two teams that defeated them in their previous meeting. But they cruised past Illinois, 30-13, at Memorial Stadium in the conference opener Sept. 15, then totaled Iowa with an epic defensive effort, 31-0, in the White Out game at Beaver Stadium last week.

Northwestern's Ryan Field has not been an intimidating locale for the Nittany Lions, though. In fact, head coach James Franklin said this week that Penn State not only didn't blast music to simulate crowd noise at practice, they turned all music off for parts of their practices to better prepare for a quiet environment. For 11 a.m. local kickoffs in Evanston, Ryan Field earned the moniker "The Library" for being among the quietest places to play in the nation.

Northwestern is averaging just 17,500 fans per game, meaning this game could be the first time since a 1976 game at Miami that Penn State plays in front of an announced crowd of fewer than 20,000 fans.

"You look at Northwestern, and they've typically had good home records. Why? Because it can be challenging to play there," Franklin said. "They're used to the environment and other people may not be. It's going to be very different than the environment we played in last week.

"We have to be transparent and honest: Are we internally motivated, or are we externally motivated? But for me to act like it's not a factor, it is. You have to be prepared for it."

As Franklin pointed out, the Wildcats have found some comfort in the quiet.

They were manhandled in their two road games, at Rutgers and Duke. But interim head coach David Braun's charges cleared both their home hurdles in impressive fashion. They blasted UTEP in a nonconference clash Sept. 9, then came back from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand Minnesota a stunning, 37-34 overtime defeat last week.

A three-time transfer, quarterback Ben Bryant threw for 396 yards last week. With the help of his developing connection with receiver Bryce Kirtz, the Wildcats have rekindled its high-paced offense from the program's most successful years under longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who the school fired in July in the midst of a hazing scandal.

Hired as defensive coordinator after winning two national titles in three years in the same role at North Dakota State, Braun took over for the Northwestern legend on an interim basis with a difficult job ahead: Rebuild the program's trust in the community, and overcome a roster many picked to finish last in the Big Ten even before the scandal became national news.

With their two wins, Northwestern already doubled its 2022 total. But Braun knows continuing the program's early home success will be a difficult challenge against a Penn State program steamrolling into October, leading the nation in time of possession and turnover margin while averaging a Big Ten-best 41 points per game.

"It sounds really cliché, but so much of it comes back to the urgency and edge we talk about playing with," Braun said. "You want to control the football and you want to find ways to get the football back against an opponent that is going to make a concerted effort to do that to you, it all starts with the line of scrimmage, then plays into your technique and fundamentals. If you want to consistently produce in that area, you better be the most physical team on the field on Saturday, which is much easier said than done."

