Wildcats outlast Illini in overtime thriller

Jan. 24—EVANSTON — Twenty-two points apiece from Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins weren't enough to keep No. 10 Illinois from a 96-91 overtime loss to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night.

Illinois' second consecutive loss on the Wildcats' home floor tilted in either team's favor throughout regulation.

Neither team led by more than five points during the early stages of the game, which Northwestern led 34-32 at halftime behind 12 first-half points from Boo Buie.

Terrence Shannon Jr., playing his first road game since returning from suspension, drew a flagrant foul on a dunk attempt with 7:48 left in the second half and Illinois trailing 60-57.

Shannon, the subject of chants from the student section throughout the Big Ten game, remained in the game after falling awkwardly on his right leg and sank both free throws.

Two more free throws from Luke Goode and an and-one layup from Marcus Domask gave the Illini a 64-60 lead before Buie and Brooks Barnhizer rallied to put the Wildcats ahead 65-64 with 6:26 remaining.

After a back-and-forth stretch run, Illinois claimed the lead with 36 seconds remaining as Chicago native Justin Harmon drove into the paint and connected on a floater to go ahead 76-74.

But 13 seconds later, Northwestern responded to Harmon's first field goal of the night with a Buie layup that tied the game at 76 and ultimately forced overtime.

Buie drained a three with 3:33 in the extra frame that yielded the Wildcats' final lead of the night. Barnhizer followed that with a four-point play with 2:53 remaining and sank the free throw following Quincy Guerrier's foul.

Illinois' last gasp came with 1:02 remaining in the extra frame and a 90-80 deficit.

Matthew Nicholson fouled Guerrier — who finished with 15 points — on a three-point attempt and Guerrier made two of his three free throw attempts to narrow the gap to eight points before the Wildcats iced the game at the charity stripe.

Buie wound up with 29 points to lead the Wildcats, who also received 23 points from Barnhizer.