Wildcats' offense faster than before

Aug. 8—LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky offense will have a new look this season.

First-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, whom UK head coach Mark Stoops plucked from the Los Angeles Rams, is intent on taking a more space-and-pace approach than in years past. Instead of simply pounding the football up the middle, Coen knows the Wildcats will have the ability to get out on the edge and make plays — and he's counting on UK's speed to get the job done.

"They've been so physical here for the last few years, which is really nice to come in and have as a new offensive coordinator," Coen said at Friday's media day. "Now, how do we get these guys in space a little bit to run and use their athleticism, which they all do have?

"Doing some different schemes gets those guys in space and doing some things they probably haven't done in the past is nice to see."

With the established running backs, offensive line and what UK coaches hope are explosive players at wide receiver, questions linger about the Cats' starting quarterback position.

And, UK head coach Mark Stoops is in no rush to name a starter for his team's Sept. 4 opener.

"It's more important to get it right than to be in a hurry," Stoops said. "Is there a benefit? Yes, I believe there is. There's a benefit to getting reps. That's part of the negative to having a lot of talented players at any position, but it seems like it's obviously much easier to rotate guys in throughout practice and preseason at other spots than quarterback. We do feel like there is quality depth, maybe for the first time."

Though Stoops noted a possibility of four or five different players who could start under center, the real competition is between Penn State junior transfer Will Levis (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), junior Joey Gatewood (6-5, 221) and sophomore Lexington Catholic product Beau Allen (6-2, 207).

Neither Gatewood nor Allen have played significant time for UK, and Levis is still learning the system after transferring in during the spring.

"I think it's a great opportunity to build the depth that we have in the (QB) room," Coen said. "But also, we're not in a hurry. We want to make this decision right and pick the best player to lead our offense. Ultimately, your quarterback should be the face of your program, but it's a process."

Last season, UK had the fifth-best rushing attack (187.7 ypg) in the SEC, but its paltry passing game (124.1 ypg) resulted in the least-productive offensive output in the league.

Kentucky coaches want a more balanced offense, but junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5-11, 224) will factor in as the Cats' best rusher after racking up a team-high 785 yards and 11 touchdowns while splitting carries with A.J. Rose and Terry Wilson last year. Entering the season, Rodriguez was voted a preseason All-SEC Third Team member by the media.

Junior Kavosiey Smoke (5-9, 201) and sophomore Jutahn McClain (5-9, 187) will push for playing time, as well.

Nothing will help their production more than rushing behind Kentucky's offensive line, which remains one of the best units in all of college football.

Senior Darian Kinnard (6-5, 345), a preseason All-SEC First Team selection, will lead the Cats' blockers up front alongside redshirt sophomore Jeremy Flax (6-6, 356), Luke Fortner (6-6, 300), junior Kenneth Horsey (6-3, 300) and LSU junior transfer Dare Rosenthal (6-7, 327), among others in what has become a deep and talented field of reserves.

"I feel like this year, we'll definitely be in a position where we feel like we could almost go 10 deep," Stoops said of his offensive line. "I like that, because it builds your program for the future, and I do feel like we're in a position where we could rotate quite a few guys and be interchangeable. Certainly, there's going to be a lot of work to do between right now and getting ready for that first game."

Fifth-year Josh Ali (6-foot, 193) and Nebraska junior transfer Wan'Dale Robinson (5-11, 185) are the presumed starters at wide receiver, with each providing the quickness and agility that Coen will need for his offense to succeed. Ali returns after leading UK with 473 yards and a touchdown on 54 receptions last year, while Robinson produced 701 yards from scrimmage and two scores for the Cornhuskers.

Senior Isaiah Epps (6-2, 189) will look to emerge as a third target, but staying healthy has been a concern. Inexperienced wideouts like sophomore Michael Drennen II (5-11, 190), freshman Dekel Crowdus (5-10, 180) and Michigan State sophomore transfer Tre'von Morgan (6-6, 218) should also see pass-catching opportunities.

With a preseason injury to presumed starter Keaton Upshaw, junior Brenden Bates (6-5, 255), fifth-year Justin Rigg (6-6, 263) and converted sophomore receiver Izayah Cummings (6-3, 228) will split tight end duties.

"I think there's no secret that we've been a big, strong, physical football team, and I like the fact that we're getting faster," Stoops said. "I think we all can appreciate that. We're a faster football team this year than we were last year."