Wildcats take MAC doubleheader from River Kings

Jun. 10—It was a beautiful Monday at the Durgin Sports Complex with calm weather all night long as Clinton hosted the Davenport North Wildcats.

The Wildcats used a well pitched game from senior Maddux Chapman who went all seven innings and shut down the River Kings in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

North's bats also gave them an early lead with two runs in both the second and third innings before another run in the fourth made it a 5-0 game.

Clinton was able to score in the bottom of the seventh of game one to avoid the shutout but they dropped the contest 5-1.

In game two, starter Hunter Lawrence pitched well for Clinton in four innings, keeping it a 2-2 game heading into the fifth.

However, the Wildcats came alive as soon as Lawrence left the game, scoring five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and five in the seventh to jump to a commanding 16-2 lead.

Clinton got one run across in the bottom of the seventh but fell to Davenport North 16-3.

The Kings are now 0-13 and will play at Iowa City High on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.