Wildcats and Ladycats advance from regional track meet

Apr. 17—There are 10 Godley High School student athletes in track and field events are advancing to regional competition after excelling at the area meet for Districts 9 and 10 on April 12, 2024, at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Area qualifiers for the Wildcats are Keaton Eggleston (100-meter dash and 200-meter dash), Ryan Gambino (shot put) and Kade Sundheim (shot put).

For the Ladycats, individuals qualifying are Madeline Ackers (shot put), Morgan Cummings (high jump), Veronica Duran (100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Stephanie Favela (1600-meter run and 3200-meter run), Sadey Hughey (1600-meter run), Makayla Jetton (3200-meter run) and Kinzie Riney (3200-meter run).

Varsity boys placing were:

100-Meter Dash: Keaton Eggleston, third (regional qualifier)

200-Meter Dash: Keaton Eggleston, second (regional qualifier)

Shot Put: Kade Sundheim, first (regional qualifier); Ryan Gambino, third (regional qualifier)

Varsity girls placing were:

800-Meter Run: Makayla Jetton, fifth

1600-Meter Run: Stephanie Favela, second (regional qualifier); Sadey Hughey, third (regional qualifier)

3200-Meter Run: Kizie Riney, first (regional qualifier); Stephanie Favela, third (regional qualifier); Makayla Jetton, fourth (regional qualifier)

100-Meter Hurdles: Veronica Duran, fourth (regional qualifier)

300-Meter Hurdles: Veronica Duran, first (regional qualifier)

Discus: Madeline Ackers, sixth

High Jump: Morgan Cummings, fifth (regional qualifier)

Shot Put: Madeline Ackers, first (regional qualifier); Saniya Hill, fifth

New school records include Madeline Ackers in shot put (43-0.5) and Keaton Eggleston in the 100-meter dash (10.84 seconds).

The Region II-4A meet is set for Apr. 19-20 at the University of North Texas in Denton.