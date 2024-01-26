Wildcats hand Ronan first Northwest A loss

Jan. 26—COLUMBIA FALLS — Cody Schweikert poured in 28 points, and Columbia Falls held Ronan scoreless in the first quarter of a 47-29 boys basketball win Thursday, the Chiefs' first conference loss.

Schweikert worked the inside and Jace Hill came up with 16 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-5 overall, 4-1 in Northwest A games), who had just three players score.

Kolby Finley scored 11 points to lead Ronan (8-4, 5-1 in league). The Chiefs had just two field goals by halftime, when they trailed 22-9.

Ronan 0 9 11 9 — 29

C-Falls 16 6 7 18 — 47

RONAN — Kolby Finley 11, Laurence Lozeau 6, Wade Qualtier 1, Trey Samsel 2, Marlo Tonasket 9.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Mark Robison 3, Jace Hill 16, Cody Schweikert 28.

Bigfork 70, Libby 35

LIBBY — Asher Knopik scored 19 points, Colin Wade added 15 and Bigfork picked up the win over Libby in Northwest A action.

Tyler Anderson scored a team-high 12 points for the Loggers (2-9, 0-5 in Northwest A), who trailed 36-20 at the half.

Jack Jensen added 12 for Bigfork (5-7, 3-3), who knocked down seven 3-pointers on the evening.

Bigfork 19 17 23 11 — 70

Libby 12 8 9 6 — 35

BIGFORK — Wyatt Johnson 2, Tamret Savik 4, Jack Jensen 12, Austin Savik 9, Colin Wade 15, Cole Knopik 4, Asher Knopik 19, Dylan Porrovecchio 2, Quinn Herring 3.

LIBBY — Ryan Beagle 3, Tyler Anderson 12, Alderic Martineau 2, Cy Williams 5, Chayse Hartley 5, Talan Glenn-Woody 6, David Beck 2.