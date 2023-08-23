Wildcats enter rebuild mode

Aug. 23—For the second straight season, the Lapwai Wildcats will be relying on several newcomers and unproven talent to replace departed stars on the football field.

And if last year is any indication, they might be just fine.

Last season, the Wildcats replaced most of their starters from an 8-3 team and ended up going 5-4 overall with a berth to the Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament.

This year, they'll look to do the same behind freshman quarterback Jereese McCormack and do-it-all skill player Ahlius Yearout.

"Juniors and sophomores and freshmen are going to have to step in with everyone that graduated," sixth-year coach Josh Leighton said.

Lapwai's biggest loss comes at QB, where the team must replace the Whitepine League's offensive player of the year, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, who accounted for 46 total touchdowns and 170 yards per game rushing last season. Another Wildcats QB also won the award in 2021 — Titus Yearout.

Those are big shoes to fill for McCormack, but he won't be expected to play at that level right away. Neither Ellenwood-Jones nor Yearout started at quarterback as freshmen.

But Leighton feels like McCormack is ready for the task after being the junior high quarterback the last two seasons.

"He's not as mobile as the kids in the past, especially (since) they didn't have to play as freshmen — they were juniors and seniors," Leighton said. "But just the experience of being the junior high quarterback for two years in our junior high system (will help)."

The Wildcats will also rely heavily on the leadership of Ahlius Yearout. Also a key member of the Lapwai boys basketball team that won 62 consecutive games and two state titles in recent years, Yearout's experience playing at a high level across multiple sports will be invaluable for a young team.

"Ahlius is going to be our main leader (and) captain offensively and defensively," Leighton said. "He's just going to have to make more verbal leadership because he never had to be a leader last year."

Other returning letterwinners include senior offensive/defensive linemen Leland Whitefooot and Layson Morrell, senior running back/linebacker Quinten Kipp and senior wideout/corner Farrell Hayes.

Along with Yearout, Kipp (second team) and Morrell (honorable mention) nabbed Whitepine honors last season.

But leaders like Ellenwood-Jones, Promise Shawl and Jaishaun Sherman are all gone now.

The Wildcats competed in a jamboree (three-team practice game) last Friday with Clearwater Valley and Deary — a move Leighton hoped will help ease the nerves going into the team's opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Timberline.

That's when the real tests begin.

"We're able to get kids on the field in a game-like situation and hope to get rid of those jitters so that next week it won't be so jittery," Leighton said.

If his Wildcats are quick learners, there's a shot Leighton's group could be a bit of a darkhorse for another spot back in the postseason, just like it was last year.

"If we can keep everybody healthy, we'll be OK," the coach said. "Maybe make a run at the playoffs."

3 things to watch

The Wildcats can't put too much pressure on their freshman quarterback. Jareese McCormack is following in the footsteps of two straight Whitepine League offensive players of the year in Terrell Ellenwood-Jones and Titus Yearout, but the difference is those guys were already established players when they had their big statistical season.

Will teams sleep on this rebuilding Lapwai group? There's a chance the team could surprise some folks. "I don't think anybody will sleep on us, I just don't think they'll take us to be a contender," coach Josh Leighton said.

Watch out for high-scoring games. The Wildcats eclipsed 44 points in all five of their wins last season and scored more than 80 points twice.

LAPWAI

Coach — Josh Leighton, sixth season.

LAST YEAR'S RECORD — 5-4 overall, 4-3 Whitepine League Division I

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Ahlius Yearout, sr., WR/RB/DB/LB; Leland Whitefoot, sr., OL/DL; Farrell Hayes, sr., WR/CB; Layson Morrell, sr., OL/DL.

SCHEDULE

8/25 — at Timberline, 7 p.m.

9/1 — at Kamiah, 7 p.m.

9/15 — Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.

9/22 — at Logos, 7 p.m.

9/29 — Troy, 7 p.m.

10/6 — at Prairie, 7 p.m.

10/13 — Potlatch, 7 p.m.

10/21 Genesee, 1 p.m.

