Wildcats battle hard, fall short in game one

May 3—CARTHAGE- The Palestine Wildcats baseball playoff series got underway Thursday night, with the game having to be moved from Wildcat Field to Carthage due to weather concerns. After a hard fought battle, the Wildcats fell in game one of the three game series, 5-0.

Game one saw both teams ace pitchers churn out strong performances, with the Bulldogs Dillon Davenport earning a complete game shutout. Palestine's Diego Estrada threw 5.1 innings from the mound, allowing five runs.

The five runs scored on Estrada were the product of timely hitting for Carthage, as the Bulldogs seemed to have their best at bats of the night while runners were in scoring position. Estrada had incredible zip on his fastball, and was really finding a grove with the inside breaking pitch. Of his five runs allowed, only three were earned.

The struggle for Palestine came from the plate. Davenport, a 5'10, 185 lb. senior, has an almost unhittable breaking pitch, giving the Wildcats fits all night. Palestine could secure only one hit through the first five innings of play, with Estrada knocking a single in the first inning.

The Wildcats started to get a feel for Davenport's pitching style as the game wore on, and started to make solid contact, but the ball would always seem to find its way straight into the glove of a waiting Bulldog. The Wildcats threatened in the later innings, twice putting a man in scoring position, but would ultimately not be able to bring in any runs.

As of time of writing, game two of the series is yet to have been played, but if the Wildcats won their Friday night game, the two teams will play the third and final game at 2 p.m. Saturday May 4. The location of game three is fluid, and could be played in either Bullard or Palestine, depending on weather and other factors. Palestine ISD's Facebook page will continue to publish details about changing locations.