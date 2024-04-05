Wild vs. Jets preview: Winnipeg's forward depth will test Wild

WILD GAME PREVIEW

Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets, Xcel Energy Center, 3 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Sarah McLellan's analysis:

Opening bell: Winnipeg has already clinched a playoff spot, but the Jets (46-24-6) aren't too far removed from their worst stretch of the season. Before their pair of wins earlier this week, they'd dropped six in a row. But the Jets have thrived against the Wild (36-30-9). They've won all three games, outscoring the Wild 13-7.

Watch him: Jets RW Gabriel Vilardi had his first career hat trick Thursday vs. Calgary to put him one goal shy of 20. This is Vilardi's first season with the Jets after an offseason trade from the Kings, and he's in a top-line role alongside LW Nikolaj Ehlers and C Mark Scheifele. His last three-point game before scoring the hat trick? That was Feb. 20 vs. the Wild, when Vilardi capitalized twice on the power play and added an assist in Winnipeg's 6-3 victory.

NHL standings

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (mid-body), LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Jets RW Nino Niederreiter (leg).

Forecast: This has been a tough matchup for the Wild. Winnipeg's depth up front is impressive: ten players have at least 30 points, and 12 players have 10 goals or more. That balance makes the Jets difficult to slow down. Not stoking Winnipeg's offense by giving up odd-man rushes will be key for the Wild. What would also be helpful is applying the same pressure the Wild had against Colorado Thursday but with better execution; the Wild unleashed a season-high 46 shots vs. the Avalanche but maxed out at two goals in a 5-2 loss.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.