Wild vs. Blackhawks preview: Bedard riding eight-game point streak

WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center; Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: GM Bill Guerin wants to win now. The recent coaching change was just one element in chasing that ambition.

For the fans: The Wild are hosting a toy drive for the Salvation Army, which will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and St. Paul. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Sarah McLellan's preview:

Opening bell: The Wild's last game was their best, a 6-1 rout of the Predators on Thursday that kept the team undefeated since John Hynes took over as head coach. C Connor Dewar is coming off a hat trick and four-point performance. Joining Dewar's line with LW Brandon Duhaime on Sunday will be RW Ryan Hartman, who's returning for the Wild (7-10-4) after a two-game suspension for tripping. Chicago (7-15) descends on St. Paul after a 3-1 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

Watch him: Blackhawks C Connor Bedard has arrived as advertised since getting drafted first overall last summer. The 18-year-old is leading all NHL rookies in goals (11) and points (19), and his goal on Saturday extended his point streak on the road to eight games. Not only is that a Chicago rookie record, it's the second-longest streak in NHL history by a player aged 18 or younger; Bedard has eight goals and four assists during this run.

Injuries: Blackhawks C Andreas Athanasiou (groin), C Cole Guttman (upper body) and LW Taylor Hall (knee).

Forecast: The Wild have yet to win three in a row this season, but this matchup could easily change that. Chicago is the only team trailing the Wild in the Central Division, and the Blackhawks are finishing off a back-to-back. Another well-executed game would also give the Wild momentum going into a big week: they start a four-game Western Conference road trip on Tuesday at Calgary.

