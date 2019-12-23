A wild two hours where fans of the NFL’s four worst teams couldn't decide if they wanted their team to win - or lose

LANDOVER - The Redskins are well aware of what you want to happen.



They hear the barbs when they win a game, the open pining for Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young. For an NFL player, the idea of his own fans rooting against their team is laughable. But they get it, too.



Running back Chris Thompson remembers checking Twitter after Washington beat the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24. Intertwined with all the #HTTRs and celebratory tweets were fans furious the team would go so far as to win a game. Don't they know NFL draft position is at stake?



And so you had a bizarre scene at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon as the 3-11 Redskins and the 3-11 New York Giants played an entertaining, if sloppy, game that ended in overtime. Washington lost 41-35 yet it probably won if it can maintain its hold on the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.



New York won, but in the long-term it probably lost by holding off Washington's rally from 35-21 down in the second half. But the Giants stormed the field afterward and roared in the visiting locker room. If their fans were upset, or if Redskins fans were secretly fine with the loss, it didn't matter to anyone who was on the field. It can't.



"We're competitive guys. It's our job to go out there and win." Redskins running back Chris Thompson said. "I know the fans and stuff. If we win more games then that means - as I've seen some people say - no Chase Young, which is funny. But we go out there to win games and as fans you should expect nothing less than for us to go out there and give it our all and try to win. That's what we get paid to do is to go out there and perform, win games, have good games. Well, at least try to each and every week."



Twitter told a different story as fans of the Redskins, Giants, Dolphins and Bengals all freaked out that their teams might actually win a game and hurt their draft status. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, is the consensus No. 1 pick for now and Cincinnati desperately needs a young quarterback.



Any of the Redskins, Giants or Dolphins could use an impact rookie pass rusher and Young, a D.C. area native, fits the bill. And yet late in their games on Sunday afternoon – the Giants (3-11) in Washington (3-11), the Bengals (1-13) in Miami (3-11) – the four teams were driving their own fans nuts. Doesn't anyone quit around here anymore? Think of the children! Let's take a look at the two-hour timeline of crazy football that left four conflicted fanbases reeling.



3:30 p.m.: In D.C., the Redskins are on their way to a loss down 35-21 to New York. But wait. A guy named Nate Orchard, who just joined the roster last month, has blocked a punt. And now Adrian Peterson is punching the ball into the end zone. 35-28 Giants lead. Draftniks slide to the edge of their seats. Regular Skins fans cheer.



3:41 p.m.: The Bengals trail the Dolphins 35-12 as a factory across the Ohio River in the Kentucky suburbs cranks out "Burrow" jerseys by the thousands.



3:55 p.m.: Andy Dalton hits wide receiver C.J. Uzomah for a touchdown. It is now 35-19 Miami. No worries. Work continues at the Burrow factory.



4:16 p.m.: The Giants showed no interest in putting the game away. So the Redskins decided to tie it with a <checks notes> 14-play, 99-yard touchdown drive led by backup quarterback Case Keenum. Wait…what? Keenum's short touchdown run makes it 35-34. The Redskins will go for two here to either win or lose, of course. Why would two 3-11 teams….



4:17 p.m.: Bill Callahan isn't ready to go home yet, apparently. Instead, kicker Dustin Hopkins hits the extra point. We're headed for overtime and a four-hour game. Some fans would argue it would have been better for holder Tress Way to take the snap and launch it into the stands. Seriously there's a guy in front of the press box arguing this.



4:26 p.m.: Tyler Boyd catches a 3-yard pass from Dalton to make it 35-25 and then tight end Tyler Eifert catches a two-point conversion and it is 35-27. WHAT IS HAPPENING??? It is now a one-score game in Miami. Still…it would take an onside kick, another touchdown and another two-point conversion for the Bengals to blow…er….tie this one. No worries.



4:32 p.m.: Oh. They got the onside kick. THEY GOT THE ONSIDE KICK.



4:33 p.m.: Eifert promptly catches another touchdown pass with no time on the clock. Bengals fans are now using the paper bags they usually wear on their heads to hyperventilate into instead. Work ceases at the Burrow Factory. Why would the Bengals want a Heisman Trophy winner from a powerhouse SEC school who grew up in the state? It's fine. THIS IS FINE.



4:35 p.m.: Andy Dalton cares not for your draft status. He scrambles and hustles his way past Dolphins defenders and into the end zone for the two-point conversion. We have a tie game.



4:38 p.m.: Dolphins fans are smoking cigars. Probably. With the Redskins rallying and this epic collapse of their own maybe they are the ones in play for the No. 1 pick.



4:40 p.m.: Punt. Punt. Punt. Punt. Fans and reporters frantically look up what happens if Bengals-Dolphins ends up in a tie.



4:42 p.m.: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finds tight end Kaden Smith for a 3-yard touchdown pass and a "victory". New York is now 4-11 and in line to pick fourth in the draft. The Redskins learn starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins' leg injury isn't serious, they never quit, they played hard….and they still moved into the second draft position with the finale at Dallas next week.













































































5:02 p.m.: Jason Sanders knocks home a 37-yard field goal at the overtime buzzer to prevent a tie that would have made brains across the NFL explode. Miami "wins" 38-35 – and drops to fifth in the draft with one week to go. There's still time Dolphins fans. Well. Not really. You probably aren't getting a top-two pick. Meanwhile, after an hour break, the Joe Burrow factory again begins cranking out merchandise for Bengals fans this coming spring.



Anyway, that's how some portions of the fan bases saw that crazy two hours of football play out between the NFL's worst teams this season. To be fair, Redskins fans in the stands at FedEx Field were caught up in the moment and cheered Washington's rally. And the thousands of Giants fans there exploded in joy after the winning pass.





Sometimes we forget not EVERYONE gets caught up in where a team picks in a draft that is still months away, especially in a sport where no prospect is a sure thing. Even the very best college talents. The players definitely don't care about all that. They wish you wouldn't, either. That's both understandable and totally unrealistic.



"That would be bad to have people think - or have the focus be - to just tank the season. Like I would hope not many teams do that. Nobody wants to do that," Thompson said. "That's not something that we think about. There's no pride in being the top three worst team in the league. It's nothing to be happy about. I think that's why guys are continuing to fight and not quitting. Because it's embarrassing."





