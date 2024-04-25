Wild turkey hunting should be a bit better this spring season, according to DWR

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The wild turkey population has started to rebound in Utah after several years of rough weather conditions, and the Division of Wildlife Resources is spreading the word to local hunters.

DWR officials say turkey hunting should be better this year as the turkey population appears to be growing after it fell behind the last few years due to drought and severe weather conditions.

“Due to the milder conditions this past winter combined with enough snowfall to produce moisture this spring, we expect to see an increase in production in more areas of the state again this year and an overall increase in the statewide population,” said DWR Upland Game Coordinator Heather Talley.

Turkey hunting season runs from April 26 to May 31, with the first few days set aside for the youth, and is intended to help manage the wild turkey population. In order to participate, hunters need to buy a permit and research where to locate wild turkeys.

DWR gave a few suggestions for where to look near the Salt Lake area, including up Provo, Spanish Fork and Payson canyons as well as in the Oquirrh Mountains. In northern Utah, they recommend looking along the Duchesne and Green Rivers, the Raft River Mountains, and Pilot Mountain Range. In Southern Utah, DWR said to hunt in the La Sal and Abajo mountains and along the Colorado River.

DWR provided a few other tips to help hunters harvest a turkey this spring season, including hunting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., wearing camo and sitting still, and practicing calls and decoys.

For more information, visit the 2023-24 Utah Upland Game & Turkey Guidebook.

