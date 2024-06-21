Wild trade prospect Adam Beckman for AHL all-star Graeme Clarke

The Wild have acquired Graeme Clarke from New Jersey in a swap of prospects, sending forward Adam Beckman to the Devils. Both were third-round picks in the 2019 entry draft and are restricted free agents.

An American Hockey League all-star last season, Clarke, 23, scored 25 goals among 49 points, plus eight game-winning goals, in 67 games with the Utica Comets in 2023-24.

The Waconia, Minn., native played three games with the Devils last season. He didn’t register a point. He led the Comets in goals, game-winning goals, shots (202) and tied for third with four power-play goals.

Beckman, 23, played in 11 games with Minnesota last season and recorded two assists. In four seasons with the Wild’s AHL club in Des Moines, he had 57 goals and 108 points. In 23 career NHL games, he had three assists.

