This wild Tom Brady stat sums up Bucs QB's Super Bowl greatness

This wild stat sums up Brady's Super Bowl greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady was outstanding in the first half of Super Bowl LV, tossing three touchdown passes to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-6 lead heading into the locker room.

In the process, he helped produce one of the crazier Super Bowl stats you'll see.

After finding Rob Gronkowski for his first two touchdowns of the game, then connecting with Antonio Brown for his third, Brady now has 21 career TD passes. That's more than second place (Joe Montana, 11) and third place (Terry Bradshaw, 9) combined.

Just one of many reasons the 43-year-old signal-caller is often referred to as the "GOAT."

Brady will look to earn his seventh Super Bowl ring and add to his incredible résumé. If he accomplishes the feat, he'll become the first quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl in both conferences.