Wild timelapse video shows Olympic swimming pool being installed in NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

USA Swimming is conducting its swim trials at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium later this month, and a video showing the installation of a pool at the football stadium is absolutely breathtaking.

With the 2024 Olympics in Paris looming, the pool is fully in place within the confines of the massive stadium, which has hosted the Super Bowl, the Final Four, the College Football Playoff title game and Indianapolis Colts football games.

Here is a timelapse released by USA Swimming showing the installation:

The U.S. Swim Trials are scheduled to take place June 15-23, and will help decide the Olympic swimming team that will head to Paris to represent the United States.

Tickets are available for sessions on USA Swimming’s website.

Swimming competitions at the Olympics will get underway on July 27, with heats in the women’s 100m butterfly, the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and the men’s 400m freestyle, among other events.

Those competitions will be held at the Aquatics Centre, which was designed to generate all of its energy needs with solar panels attached to the facility’s roof.