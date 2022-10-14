‘It’s a slap in the face’: Wild stumble out of the gates in 7-3 loss to Rangers

All hell broke loose on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center when Joel Eriksson Ek tried to poke a puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

In the middle of the mayhem, Eriksson Ek absorbed a cross check directly to the mouth. When he peeled himself of the ice, the Wild had a 5-on-3 power play with a chance to get themselves back into the game.

Unfortunately for the Wild, they couldn’t solve Shesterkin despite some good looks in close. The 26-year-old Russian made a half dozen saves on the penalty kill to help the Rangers preserve their lead.

“We had an opportunity to get back in it right away,” coach Dean Evason said. “The goal would have been great. The momentum shift would have been better.”

That was the story for the game as the Wild stumbled out of the gates in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers. No matter how many scoring chances the Wild garnered around the net, Shesterkin consistently stood tall between the pipes, making 33 saves to earn the win.

“There’s a reason he won the Vezina,” said Matt Boldy, who scored a pair of goals for the Wild in the blowout. “He’s unreal. He’s a good goalie. We’ve got to find ways to put the puck in the net.”

After losing to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Wild have been eager to rinse the sour taste out of their mouth. They will have to wait a little longer after an extremely sloppy effort in the season opener during which they left goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hung out to dry time and time again.

It certainly wasn’t the best game by Fleury and he admitted there were some saves he would’ve liked to have back. That said, the Wild did very little to help him out with some porous play in the defensive zone.

“He wasn’t fighting it,” Evason said. “Our entire team was fighting it.”

It started early in the first period when Rangers winger Chris Kreider hammered home a tic-tac-toe sequence in front to make it 1-0. It continued late in the first period when Rangers defenseman Adam Fox pinched up in the play and made it 2-0. On both goals, the Wild looked discombobulated in the defensive zone.

Story continues

Asked about the struggles in the defensive zone, Ryan Hartman replied, “Awful.” Asked the same question, Boldy replied, “Not great. Not our best for sure. I think everyone in this room would give the same answer. It’s got to be better.”

Fittingly, that came back to bite the Wild once more with 11.8 seconds left in the first period as Rangers winger Artemi Panarin slipped behind enemy lines and cashed in to stretch the lead to 3-0.

“We normally do not do that,” Evason said. “It’s not like this is commonplace for how we play the game. We don’t play the game like that. We are a structured defensively sound group and to a man we weren’t tonight.”

Though the Wild managed to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second period when Kirill Kaprizov found Mats Zuccarello, they couldn’t build on that momentum. They garnered a the aforementioned 5-on-3 power play midway through the second period and failed to score. To make matter worse, Rangers center Filip Chytil helped his team build its lead back up to 4-1 late in the second period when he jammed the puck past the goal line.

With the game already well in hand, Rangers center Vincent Trocheck made it 5-1 early in the third period before Boldy scored for the Wild to make it 5-2. The breakdowns continued 30 seconds later as Rangers winger Kaapo Kakko scored to make it 6-2 before Boldy scored again to make it 6-3.

“I’d give them back in a heartbeat,” Boldy said when asked about his goals. “We just got blown out of the rink.”

As time winded down, Kreider added another goal for good measure to finalize the score at 7-3.

“I should have made more saves to keep our team in the game and give us a chance,” Fleury said. “It’s a slap in the face. We just need to come back here and get ready for our next game.”

That’s pretty much the only thing the Wild can do right now.

“It’s Game 1,” Boldy said. “It’s definitely not panic button for sure. We’ve got really good players in here. We’re just going to come ready to play next game.”

Related Articles