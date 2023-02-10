Wild stats shows just how dominant Alabama basketball has been

Sam Murphy
·1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide are tied for their best start in SEC play since the 1955-1956 season as the team rushed out to an undefeated 11-0 conference record. The Tide stand two games clear of the Texas A&M Aggies and three games ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers with only seven games remaining.

Alabama’s dominance is much more impressive than just being undefeated though, they also are averaging a 22.3 margin of victory in those eleven games. That would be an outstanding margin of victory against mid-majors, let alone in one of the best conferences in the sport.

For comparison, the Volunteers have the second-best margin of victory in the SEC at 12.1 points per game, a whole ten points less than the Tide. Alabama’s next two games will be massive in clinching the regular season title as they travel to Auburn on Saturday and to No. 6 Tennessee next Wednesday.

