Wild stats and records set by C's during championship season

Even before clinching the franchise's 18th championship, the 2024 Boston Celtics established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

The C's finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record for the 25th-best winning percentage (.780) of all time. After finishing off the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, they matched the best postseason winning percentage in franchise history (1986) by winning 84.2 percent of their games (16-3).

That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to wild stats from the 2024 Celtics season. Boston broke several league and franchise records throughout the championship campaign, and multiple players put up numbers that no Celtic before them achieved.

Here are some of the craziest Celtics stats and records from the 2024 season. Many of the stats listed below are courtesy of Celtics stat guru Dick Lipe:

Regular season

The Celtics finished first in the Eastern Conference standings by 14 games, the largest margin between No. 1 and No. 2 since 1976.

Their 1.22 points per possession and 122.2 offensive rating were the best in league history.

Outscored teams by an average of 11.34 points per game -- fifth in NBA history.

Began the season with a team record 20-0 start at TD Garden. Finished with a 37-4 record at home, the third-best mark in franchise history.

Team records for offensive rating, net rating, scoring margin, 3-point shots made, and fewest turnovers.

Only team ever to win three games by 50 or more points in one season.

Sam Hauser hit 21 3-pointers over three games to surpass teammate Jayson Tatum (19) for the most in franchise history in that span.

Payton Pritchard became the first Celtic in the play-by-play era to have at least 23 points and nine assists in the first half of a game (April 12 vs. Hornets).

Pritchard notched his 11th game with at least five 3-pointers off the bench, breaking the Celtics record he shared with Hauser.

Celtics' 19 wins by 25+ points is the most in NBA history.

NBA playoffs

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown surpassed Larry Bird and Kevin McHale for most playoff games in Celtics franchise history with at least 25 points each (18 times).

Derrick White became the third player in NBA playoff history to have at least 35 points, eight 3-pointers, and three blocks in a game

Became the first team in NBA playoff history with three players with at least 25 points and three steals.

Tatum passed Lakers great Kobe Bryant for the most career playoff points (2,711) for a player aged 26 or younger.

Al Horford became the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 rebounds, five 3-pointers, five assists, and three blocks in a playoff game (Game 5 vs. Cavaliers).

NBA Finals