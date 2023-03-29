A wild stat that sums up the North Texas comeback against Wisconsin

Coming back against Wisconsin basketball is a tall task. The Badgers’ pace, stout defense, and consistency makes them a difficult team to climb back against.

OptaStats on Twitter posted that Wisconsin had won 182 of their previous 186 games when leading by 12 or more points at the half. On Tuesday, Wisconsin had a 41-29 lead against North Texas.

Conversely, North Texas plays at the slowest pace in the country. They aren’t built to comeback from big deficits. The Mean Green picked up just their eighth win in 109 games when down by 12 or more at the break.

What spurred it? A nine-minute scoring drought for Wisconsin to end the night.

