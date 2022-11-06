Wild stat sums up Josh McDaniels' rough start with Raiders

This wild stat sums up McDaniels' rough start with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is Josh McDaniels already on the hot seat in Las Vegas?

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's tenure as Raiders head coach is off to a nightmare start. With Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, McDaniels' team is 2-6 on the season and dead last in the AFC West standings.

Vegas led Jacksonville by 17 points before allowing 24 unanswered, resulting in a 27-20 defeat. It's the third time this season the McDaniels-led Raiders have blown a 17+ point lead.

According to CBS, the Raiders franchise blew only five such leads from 1960 to 2021.

The Raiders blew a 20-point lead vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and a 17-point lead vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

McDaniels is now 4-16 in his last 20 games as a head coach. If this troubling trend with Las Vegas continues, his days in Black and Silver could be numbered.

He'll look to right the ship next Sunday when the Raiders host the Indianapolis Colts, who are coming off a 26-3 loss in Foxboro.