Wild stat shows Nick Saban’s dominance on the recruiting trail

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a legend in multiple ways. He owns the regular season, wins conference championships like nobody’s business and is always a contender for the national championship before the season even starts. Not to mention, he produces top-tier NFL talent annually.

Another facet of his greatness is his ability to recruit the best prospects in the nation.

With Early National Signing Day in the books, Saban and the Crimson Tide appear poised to welcome in another top class for the 2023 cycle.

The stat below puts it all into perspective. Since joining Alabama in 2007, Saban has been able to recruit the top-ranked class in the nation 15 times. In the same timeframe, the rest of college football has only done so five times.

Top ranked recruiting classes since 2007… Alabama: 12

Everyone else: 5 There will never be another coach like Nick Saban — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) December 21, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the recruiting trails as Saban and the Crimson Tide look to bounce back with a heavy-hitting 2023 class.

