Wild stat shows Alabama’s regular season dominance over the past decade

From national title success to Heisman Trophy winners to first-round draft picks the list of accomplishments the Alabama Crimson Tide program has achieved under head coach Nick Saban is truly remarkable.

Since 2008, every team that has won the national championship has been Alabama or beaten Alabama to get there, with the exception of Florida State in 2013. Alabama’s dominance over the past decade is something we will never see replicated.

The Tide have been nearly impossible to beat in SEC play during this time, but this year they have already suffered two SEC losses to No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU. These two losses have resulted in the end of the Tide’s national championship aspirations.

For the first time since the 2011 season (164 games), Alabama will likely be playing a regular season game without the hopes of winning the national championship. Even if they can’t win a ring, it is important to win ten games this year and win a New Years’ Six bowl game to head into 2023 on a good note.

We also need to appreciate Bryce Young and Will Anderson for the few remaining games we will have with them.

Saturday will be Alabama's 164th game since the start of the 2011 season. It will be the first time the Tide are playing a regular season game without having a chance to win the national title… — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) November 7, 2022

Alabama has lost 2 games this season. Both of them on points scored with 0:00 on the clock. Let's maybe tone down the "this is the end of an era" talk. — Michael Seale (@MPSeale) November 7, 2022

