Wild stat proves Alabama’s dominance in the NFL

The debate will likely live on forever: which college program produces top-tier NFL talent? While it might seem difficult on the surface, in actuality it’s not. It’s Alabama, by a long shot.

Nick Saban has had a player selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 14 consecutive seasons, with 41 total players going in the first round. His former Crimson Tide players have earned over $1.6 billion in NFL contracts alone.

During the 2021 NFL season, former Crimson Tide members played more NFL snaps than any other college, by a wide margin. Alabama’s offensive and defensive players lead the way with 35,225 snaps, nearly 8,000 more than second-place LSU and more than double sixth-place Michigan. The mountain is that high and the gap is that wide.

Colleges ranked by NFL snaps (off & def) in 2021 season:

1.Alabama – 35,224

2.LSU – 27,503

3.Ohio State – 26,614

4.Georgia – 18,727

5.Clemson – 18,126

6.Michigan – 17,220

7.Oklahoma – 16,245

8.Notre Dame – 15,666

9.Iowa – 14,873

10.Florida – 14,143 — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) August 14, 2022

Related

How Nick Saban transformed Alabama football — and changed a blueblood forever

Related

Alabama softball assistant coach set to become head softball coach at Memphis

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire