Wild stat exemplifies Deebo Samuel's incredible unique talent

This wild stat shows how productive Deebo is as RB and WR

Deebo Samuel has established himself as one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

The 49ers wide receiver has transitioned to more of a running back role throughout the second half of the season and is now one of the league's most dynamic weapons on the ground and through the air.

In San Francisco's 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught four passes for 60 yards while rushing six times 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His 89 combined yards against the Falcons now give him 1,357 all-purpose yards (1,088 receiving and 269 rushing) with 12 total touchdowns (five receiving and seven rushing) on the season.

His productivity through the air and on the ground is exemplified by this incredible stat.

Among all players to catch at least 25 passes, Deebo Samuel leads the NFL in yards per reception (17.8).



Among all players to rush at least 25 times, Deebo Samuel leads the NFL in rushing average (6.9).



The most unique talent in the league. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 21, 2021

Samuel has always been known as a receiver who excels in accumulating yards after the catch and this stat further supports the notion that he is one of the league's most explosive big-play threats.

With three games remaining this season, Samuel will look to add to an already outstanding breakout campaign.

