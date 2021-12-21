Wild stat details 49ers' defensive success vs. Falcons in red-zone

49ers' elite red-zone D vs. Falcons highlighted by this stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense came up big when it mattered most in Sunday's win.

Beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 at Levi's Stadium in Week 15, the 49ers' defense fueled an impressive, all-around win for San Francisco.

After 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty fumbled the opening kickoff to begin Sunday's contest, the Falcons began their first drive of the game immediately inside the red-zone. An impressive goalline stand from the 49ers' defense resulted in a turnover on downs and an early defensive statement from a group that was without a few key players.

For the remainder of the game, the Falcons offense would continue to struggle, especially in the red-zone.

the Falcons have run TWENTY PLAYS inside the 49ers 20-yard line and have only THREE POINTS total to show for them — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2021

Forcing three total turnovers on downs, two punts, recording three sacks and recovering a forced fumble, the 49ers' defense was stellar from start to finish.

Even with a depleted secondary, pressure up-front from pass rushers Nick Bosa, Arden Key and Samson Ebukam helped offset any vulnerability at the cornerback position.

The 49ers' defense appears to be hitting their stride in the second half of the season and it could not have come at a better time.

