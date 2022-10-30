Wild get too cute in frustrating loss to Red Wings

DETROIT — After rebuilding their game over the past week, the Wild got away from the things that make them successful on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that the Wild suffered a frustrating 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

“We praised our group for recognizing and embracing who we are, and I thought we got away from who we are,” coach Dean Evason lamented after the loss. “We played like we do in spurts. But it wasn’t a consistent effort.”

The good vibes were palpable in the hours leading up to the matchup. After beating the Vancouver Canucks at home last week, the Wild kicked off a lengthy road trip last weekend by grinding out a point in an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. They followed it up with wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators this week.

All of those games featured the Wild making life miserable for their opponent. They outworked opposing players first and foremost, then sprinkled in some skill here and there.

For some reason the Wild got away from that against the Red Wings, and it cost them.

“When we had opportunities to hang on to some pucks and make some plays, we just blindly threw pucks out from behind the net or just threw it into the slot,” Evason said. “We’ve got to continually hang on to pucks and pull them out of that area (in front of the net), and then drive people and pucks into that area. We didn’t do enough of it.”

The loss wasn’t for a lack of effort on Filip Gustavsson’s part. He made 23 saves in only his second start of the season.

“He made some huge saves for us and kept us in there,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “We had some momentum early and sort of gave it right back to them.”

That momentum stemmed from Kirill Kaprizov putting the Wild in front 1-0 less than 90 seconds into the game. He got loose on a rush into the offensive zone and beat Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso with a bar down snipe.

Story continues

That energized the Wild, and they skated circles around the Red Wings for a good chunk of the first period. The only problem? They couldn’t build on their lead, and the game eventually evened out.

“It probably hurt us that we were real good right away,” Evason said. “We shifted into, ‘We’re going to turn into a skilled hockey club.’ It doesn’t work like that. We have to stay the course and continually do what we do and what works for us as a group. We didn’t do that.”

That left the door open, and Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond came barging through late in the first period. He collected a puck in the slot, displayed an incredible amount of patience, and wired a perfectly placed shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

It was a back-and-forth second period as both the Wild and the Red Wings generated their fair share of scoring chances in front. That said, the score remained tied until very late in the frame when Raymond cashed in with 4.5 seconds left on the clock to make it 2-1 in favor of the Red Wings.

“It’s tough,” said Gustavsson, who made the initial save, then inadvertently slid the puck past the goal line. “I had to respect the shooter there, and he makes a pass backdoor. He kind of fanned on it a little bit, and it hit my back leg on the drag there. It’s super frustrating.”

That set the stage for the third period, where the Wild couldn’t net the equalizer despite pressuring down the stretch.

“It’s would’ve, could’ve, should’ve,” Calen Addison said. “We’ve just got to keep going. The season is still young. We know how we need to play.”

That was the tenor in the Wild locker room postgame. They understand they have to get back to their game if they want to have success moving forward.

“We don’t get opportunities by being a cute hockey team,” Evason said. “We’re grit with skill. We thought that we were just skilled tonight.”

Related Articles