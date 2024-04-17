Wild signs Marc-Andre Fleury to 1-year extension

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Marc-Andre Fleury isn’t hanging up his NHL skates just yet.

The Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday morning they’ve signed the Hall of Fame goaltender to a one-year, $2.5 million extension that will go through the 2024-25 season. Fleury, 39, has played 1,024 games with 994 career starts across 20 NHL seasons.

"Grateful. Grateful to keep doing what I love for one more season. I thought about it a lot this year, but I still love to compete, the intensity, to be in the best league in the world and to compete with the young guys, I feel very lucky to do it one more year," Fleury said Wednesday through the Wild's social media.

Fleury has 561 career wins with a 2.60 goals against average and a .912 save percentage, with 75 career shutouts. He’s second all-time in wins, fourth in games played and sixth in minutes played. He played in his 1,000th career game on New Year’s Eve against the Winnipeg Jets, joining Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo and Patrick Roy as NHL goaltenders to do so.

Fleury is a four-time All-Star and has 92 career Stanley Cup Playoff wins, including three championships. In 91 starts over three seasons with the Wild, Fleury is 50-32-9 with a 2.89 goals against average, a .903 save percentage and four shutouts.

It’s very likely that next season is Fleury’s last in the NHL.

The Wild's season will end Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken at Xcel Energy Center. It'll be the first time in five years the Wild won't be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.