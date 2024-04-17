Wild signs goalie Fleury to contract extension for 2024-25 season

One of the questions about the Wild's goalkeeping situation was apparently answered Wednesday morning when the team announced that it has signed Marc-Andre Fleury to an extension for the 2024-25 season that will pay him $2.5 million.

Fleury, 39, joined the Wild during the 2022 season in a trade-deadline deal with Chicago and played his 1,000th game in the NHL this season.

Sharing goalie duties with Filip Gustavsson and, more recently Jesper Wallstedt, Fleury has compiled a Fleury a 17-14-5 record this season with a .895 save percentage and 2.98 goals-against average. This is the first time since 2007 Fleury won't be competing for the Stanley Cup, a 17-season streak with several teams that is coming to an end because of the Wild's struggles this season.

2023-24 Wild goalie statistics

The Wild will also need to make decisions about the futures of Gustavssson and Wallstedt.

The team has said that Fleury will be the starter on Thursday night when the Wild ends their season against Seattle at the X.