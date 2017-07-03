Wild re-sign Reilly for two years, $1.45 million

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday afternoon that they have re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract that will pay him $1.45 million through the end of the 2018-19 season.

Reilly, 23, has spent the past two seasons playing for the Wild organization, appearing in 46 games at the NHL level. He has scored two goals to go with six assists.

The Wild were able to sign him in 2015 after the Columbus Blue Jackets, who drafted him in the third-round of the 2011 draft, did not sign him to a contract, allowing him to hit the unrestricted free agent market.

He has spent most of the past two years playing in the American Hockey League.

Even after the trade of Marco Scandella to Buffalo the Wild blue line is still crowded so Reilly is going to have plenty of competition for a roster spot and ice time.



