Wild sign prolific forwards Adam Beckman & Damien Giroux

The Minnesota Wild signed forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to three-year, entry-level deals on Monday, general manager Bill Guerin announced.

Minnesota selected Beckman, 18, in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after he had 32 goals and 30 assists in 68 games in 2018-19 with Spokane of the Western Hockey League.

He recorded 107 points (48 goals, 59 assists) in 63 games with Spokane this season to earn the Bob Clarke Trophy as the 2019-20 league scoring champion.

Beckman led the WHL in goals and shots on goal (316) this season while finishing second in power-play goals (16) and game-winning goals (nine). He tied for third in assists and ranked fifth in plus-minus with a plus-44 rating. Beckman also matched a franchise record for Spokane with a 10-game goal-scoring streak.

The Wild selected Giroux, 20, in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He served as team captain with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League this season and had 44 goals, 31 assists and a plus-34 rating in 61 games. Giroux finished tied for first in the OHL in game-winning goals (10), tied for sixth in goals and tied for seventh in short-handed goals (four).

Giroux has racked up 101 goals and 93 assists in 249 games over four seasons with Saginaw.