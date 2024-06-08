WILD Salah rumour, Van den Berg DEMANDS, Minteh WANTED - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Saturday, 8th June 2024. There are updates on Mohamed Salah, Sepp van den Berg and transfer targets.

Salah to Turkey?

A Turkish journalist has made the ludicrous claim that Mohamed Salah has discussed a summer transfer with Galatasaray.

Liverpool's Egyptian king has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia over the past year, but the winger appeared to confirm his desire to stay at Anfield next season via social media.

WILD Salah rumour, Van den Berg DEMANDS, Minteh WANTED - Liverpool FC news recap

Recently voted Liverpool's Player of the Season, Salah struggled in the second half of last season after returning from an injury sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Spirit of Shankly respond to Liverpool chairman

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner risked the wrath of match-going supporters by suggesting that Premier League matches could be played in the United States and even around the world.

Werner, a key investor in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), made the suggestion when interviewed by the Financial Times for a profile on Liverpool owner John Henry.

The idea of overseas matches has been floated before, most infamously when the Premier League discussed “Game 39” and taking matches to the United States and elsewhere.

Liverpool's Van den Berg stance

Liverpool are prepared to deny their own player an exit from the club, according to reports. That’s despite him publicly calling for one.

The Athletic reports that Mainz 05 have approached Liverpool over a transfer for Sepp van den Berg. The Dutchman was on loan at Mainz last season and absolutely thrived.

Understandably, they want him back - but know that the Reds are looking to sell the summer. They'll need to pay the asking price and all signs are that they can't come close.

Liverpool like Minteh

Liverpool have been in touch with a Premier League rival over a player Arne Slot loves. The Reds may have to pay £40m.

This comes from the Telegraph. They claim that Newcastle United may need to sell Yankuba Minteh this summer as they attempt to hold onto their key stars.

The Magpies must raise some cash this summer - and they'd rather that didn't mean selling Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. Minteh is a player they've never actually used, which is a much more palatable sale.

