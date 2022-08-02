The wild saga of former Royal Eric Hosmer and the blockbuster Juan Soto trade

The final hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline often is a crazy time for the league, but Tuesday was nuttier than usual.

Late in the morning came news that Washington was trading star outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego for shortstop CJ Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, along with minor leaguers Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.

One other player that San Diego planned to send to the Nationals was former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.

But Hosmer needed to waive his no-trade clause (which included Washington). That, at first seemed like it could possibly torpedo the deal.

To be clear, the Juan Soto/Josh Bell blockbuster hinges on Eric Hosmer's permission for the deal to move forward. The #Nats are on his no-trade list. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

San Diego #Padres 1B Eric Hosmer has NOT approved the trade to Washington. The #Nats are on his no-trade list. It remains to be seen if he changes his mind. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

But a short while later, it became apparent that with or without Hosmer’s approval the trade would be completed.

Source confirms what Jim is saying. Deal will go through with or without Hosmer. Padres still must decide what to do with him. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

It was a good thing the trade was not contingent on Hosmer’s approval, because he did veto being part of the deal.

Story continues

Eric Hosmer rejected the trade to Washington and will not be part of the Soto deal, per source. Now the Padres have less than five hours to figure out what to do with Hosmer, who is owed $39 million from 2023-25. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

After leaving Kansas City following the 2017 season, Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego. He is scheduled to earn $13 million a year from 2023-25.

Hosmer is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs in 90 games this season.

The Padres have been actively trying to shed his contract (and bat), but it appears Hosmer won’t be joining former Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar in Washington.

Will the Padres find another team to take Hosmer? Fans should know by the end of Tuesday.

The Padres had to give up a bunch of top prospects for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and they will probably have to give up another one to convince a team to trade for Eric Hosmer. — D.J. Short (@djshort) August 2, 2022