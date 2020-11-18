Some wild rushing numbers in today's Roob's Eagles Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We've got lots of Miles Sanders, some Greg Ward and Boston Scott, a few crazy team rushing stats and some hard-to-believe 4th-down numbers in this week's Roob Eagles Stats.

Some of which may make you scream in frustration.

NOT ENOUGH MILES: In his last three games, Miles Sanders was 11-for-80 against the Steelers, 9-for-118 against the Ravens and 15-for-85 against the Giants. That makes him the first running back since Brandon Jacobs of the Giants in 2010 and only the second since 1985 with three straight games with 80 or more rushing yards on 15 or fewer carries. Before Jacobs, the last running back to do that was James Brooks of the Bengals in 1985.

STACKING UP WITH THE BEST: Sanders' 6.0 average is 9th-highest since 1970 by a running back with at least 80 carries through nine games:

7.3 - Mercury Morris (1973 Dolphins)

7.3 - C.J. Spiller (2012 Bills)

6.7 - DeMarco Murray (2011 Cowboys)

6.4 - Chris Johnson (2009 Titans)

6.4 - Adrian Peterson (2007 Vikings)

6.3 - Tatum Bell (2005 Broncos)

6.1 - Don Woods (1974 Chargers)

6.1 - Charlie Garner (2002 Raiders)

6.0 - Miles Sanders (2020 Eagles)

ELITE COMPANY FOR WARD: Greg Ward's five catches Sunday gave him 65 in his first 16 career games. That's the 3rd-most in franchise history, behind only tight end Keith Jackson [81 in 1988] and Jordan Matthews [67 in 2014]. Only DeSean Jackson [62] and Jeremy Maclin [60] were also over 60. The only undrafted players in NFL history with more catches in their first 16 games are Bill Groman [78], Charley Hennigan [74], Willie Snead [78], Victor Cruz [68] and Wayne Chrebet [66].

GIANT KILLER: Boston Scott now has 222 rushing yards and 210 receiving yards in four career games against the Giants. He has 269 rushing yards and 108 receiving yards against the rest of the NFL. That means 53 percent of his career scrimmage yards have come against the Giants. Scott has more scrimmage yards against the Giants over the last two years than anyone. Ezekiel Elliott is next at 307 – more than 100 yards behind.

Story continues

IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE?: The Eagles are averaging less than 5.0 yards per pass play [4.96] and more than 5.0 yards per running play [5.12]. The only NFL teams to do that over a full season since 1950 are the 1972 Steelers and 1973 Bills. They're on pace to become only the fourth team in NFL history to average less than 5.0 net yards per pass play while throwing the ball over 600 times. The others were the 2001 Bengals, 2012 Cards and 2014 Raiders.

DANIEL JONES AND HERSCHEL WALKER?: Daniel Jones finished 2020 with 156 rushing yards and a 12.0 average against the Eagles. The 12.0 average is second-highest ever against the Eagles in a single season with a minimum of 10 carries. Herschel Walker averaged 12.9 yards per carry vs. the Eagles in 1986 for the Cowboys [12-for-155]. Jones' 156 yards are the most ever by a QB in a season against the Eagles. The previous high was 114 by M.C. Reynolds of the Cards in 1958. Lamar Jackson is third with 108 in one game this year.

HEY, DOUG ... READ THIS: After nine games, the Eagles are on pace to become only the second team in the last 64 years to average at least 5.1 yards per carry but run the ball 24 times or fewer per game. The other was the 1990 Lions.

ERASING NATE GERRY FROM THE RECORD BOOK: Boston Scott's 56-yard touchdown run was the longest ever by a former Eagles practice squad player. The previous long was Nate Gerry's 51-yard interception return for a touchdown last year off Jets QB Luke Falk. The longest previous TD run by an Eagles practice squad alumni was a 28-yarder by Josh Adams against the Saints in 2018.

PAGING ERIC ALLEN: The Eagles have one interception in their last five games, three this year in nine games and six in their last 19 games. They have four INTs in their last 11 NFC East games. They're on pace for five INTs this year after having 10 in 2018 and 11 in 2019. That would make them the 13th team in NFL history to record 11 or fewer interceptions in three straight seasons.

CRAZY 4TH-DOWN NUMBERS: The Eagles are 5-for-17 on 4th down. The 17 attempts are the most in NFL history through nine games on 4th down. They rank 30th in the NFL this year with a 29.4 percent conversion rate. Of the 337 teams in NFL history that have attempted at least 17 4th-down conversions in a full season, the Eagles rank 321st with their 29.4 conversion rate.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube