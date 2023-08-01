Wild rumor suggests Big Ten could add Clemson, Oregon, others by end of this week

Could you imagine a world that has Florida State, Clemson, Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten? That’s apparently a possibility.

Jack McGuire of Barstool Sports’ Unnecessary Roughness podcast has stated the Big Ten “will add Washington, Oregon, FSU, and Clemson this week.” That’s a pretty wild statement but would be a lot of fun if it’s true.

Apparently there is a legit rumor that the Big Ten conference could add #Clemson, #FSU, #Oregon, and #Washington THIS WEEK👀. These would be 4 fantastic additions to their conference and would most definitely rival the SEC. Just a rumor for now but leave your thoughts below. pic.twitter.com/Hxynwlehr7 — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) July 30, 2023

The college football world is in the midst of realignment yet again with Colorado electing to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. There is smoke around others leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 as well — including Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

Washington and Oregon have long been considered candidates for the Big Ten, but there has been no indication that either would be coming any time soon. The addition of both of those schools plus Florida State and Clemson before the end of this week seems highly unlikely — but then again who knows these days…

