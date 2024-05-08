'Wild' ride on PGA Tour so far for MacIntyre

MacIntyre has managed one top 10 finish in 12 PGA Tour events this year [Getty Images]

Robert MacIntyre has described his first five months on the PGA Tour in America as "wild."

The 27-year-old Ryder Cup player admitted it has been a difficult transition from playing in Europe but is determined to knuckle down and keep working at his game.

"It’s been wild to be honest," said the Scot.

"It’s completely different. When you are on the DP World Tour it’s very friendly and everyone is together. If I’m struggling with certain things, then you speak to certain people and everything is very familiar.

"You come out here to the PGA Tour and it’s all so unfamiliar. There is less chat, fewer dinners. There is less of that big family feel."

MacIntyre has played in 12 events on the PGA Tour since making the move to the United States in January and has made six cuts, with a highest placed finish of sixth in Mexico in February.

"I’ve been getting annoyed because I’m impatient," he said. "But there's so much golf still to play. It can change in a heartbeat.

"When you think things are not going well, one good shot, one feel can change it all.

"I try not to worry about the results. Last week I felt I played all right. Played solid enough but a six under cut was ridiculous.

“If you are not playing your best stuff, you’re going to be up the road early. That's just the standard we are playing at. That's fine. I just need to play better."

Raring to go for Renaissance return

MacIntyre has confirmed he will return to compete in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in July, having finished runner-up last year to Rory McIlroy.

Co-sanctioned alongside the PGA Tour, the event has a prize fund of around $9m.

World number two McIlroy will be back to defend his title, along with fellow US-based Europeans Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland and Open champion Brian Harman.

After coming so close to being the first Scot to win since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, MacIntyre is fired up for another visit to the East Lothian links.

"Last year was almost a dream come true," said MacIntyre. "The Scottish Open, it doesn’t matter what level of field, what prize fund.

"For me, it's the biggest event outside of the major championships. For any Scottish guy it’s the one they want to win."